Israel’s Central Elections Committee on October 27 rejected a formal request by the Likud party to extend voting hours because of queues at polling stations across the country. As The Jerusalem Post reports, the committee saw no grounds for such a decision, particularly given the high turnout among all population groups.

The committee clarified that all voters who arrive at a polling station before it closes will be able to vote. At the same time, voting in Hebron was extended until 22:00 because of a power outage.

Parties demanded an additional hour

The People of Israel party, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit party, and the ultra-Orthodox Shas party joined Likud in calling for voting to be extended by an hour. Ofer Winter of the People of Israel party said that party representatives had reported an unusual concentration of people at polling stations, which, he said, could have prevented the party’s supporters from voting.

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Shas leader Aryeh Deri expressed concern over what he described as apathy in ultra-Orthodox and right-wing support areas. He also stated that turnout was high in areas supporting left-wing forces and in the Arab sector.

Yashar party’s objections

According to the publication, only Central Elections Committee chairman Judge Noam Sohlberg can decide to extend voting hours. The Yashar party, led by Gadi Eisenkot, opposed Likud’s request. In a statement, the party said that no unusual incident had occurred that would justify extending voting, and that the request itself could, in its view, create grounds for future claims questioning the fairness of the election.

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