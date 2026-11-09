Australian operator TT-Line has suspended the use of autopilot on the new Spirit of Tasmania ferries while passing through Port Phillip Bay near Geelong. The decision was made as a precaution amid an investigation into two separate incidents involving failures in the vessels’ steering systems, ABC News reports.

Failure on the fifth voyage

Last Thursday, the Spirit IV ferry was making its fifth passenger voyage when its main steering system failed while approaching the bay on the way to Geelong. The malfunction occurred while control was being switched from autopilot to manual mode.

The crew activated the backup steering system, and a tugboat was called to escort the ferry to Geelong. As a result, the vessel arrived about four hours later than scheduled.

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Spirit V incident

The Spirit IV incident occurred after another failure involving the related vessel Spirit V. In October, during a trial voyage, the ferry briefly strayed outside the designated shipping route in the bay.

Both cases are being investigated by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau. A report on the findings of the investigation is expected to be ready by the middle of next year.

TT-Line chairman Ken Kanowski said that after Spirit IV arrived in Geelong, an inspection identified a minor issue in the mechanical-electrical components of the control console, which was rectified. Autopilot will continue to be used in the open waters of Bass Strait, but not when approaching or departing Geelong. In Devonport, in north-western Tasmania, the ferries had previously entered and left the port only in manual mode.

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