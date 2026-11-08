In Pakistan, the Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Aain-e-Pakistan (TTAP) movement has suspended preparations to create its own independent political organizational wing due to disagreements among the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). TTAP and PTI describe differently whether PTI leadership supported the initiative, The Express Tribune reports.

Plan for organizational expansion

In mid-October, TTAP said that, with PTI's support, it intended to create a separate political wing and build a formal organizational structure at the provincial level. According to the publication, provincial branches were invited to form working and research groups.

PTI sources claim that the publication about these plans caused tensions between the allies. Party representatives expressed reservations about creating a parallel political structure, and after internal discussions, PTI leaders distanced themselves from any commitments to support such a model.

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Conflicting explanations from the allies

TTAP spokesperson Akhunzada Hussain denied this version. According to him, the proposal was discussed at a meeting attended by PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, who allegedly supported the creation of TTAP's own political wing.

Hussain said that TTAP learned about resistance within PTI through intermediaries, but the party did not convey any official objections to the movement. He confirmed that the organizational plan was postponed due to internal disagreements in PTI.

At the same time, PTI's central secretary for information said that Barrister Gohar had not approved the proposal as a formal agenda item. According to him, PTI leadership will not allow the formation of such a structure because it sees no logic in creating a parallel organization.

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