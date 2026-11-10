The Town Square Redbank Plains shopping centre in Queensland, Australia, was left without electricity after about 200 metres of wire were stolen. The complex administration informed tenants by email that unknown individuals had stolen critical grounding cables needed for the facility's safe power supply.

Stores stop operating

Due to the power outage, stores at the shopping centre closed, including Aldi and Woolworths supermarkets. Business owners fear losses because they cannot keep products refrigerated. Aida, who runs a sushi restaurant in the centre, said that meat, fish and vegetables could spoil without cooling.

According to her, the centre's administration staff hoped to restore power at about 5:00 p.m., but food supplies could spoil by then. Sam, who runs a local barbershop with his brother, said the outage was causing his family financial losses: the business cannot operate, but employees still need to be paid their daily wages.

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Energy workers assist the centre

As ABC News reports, Energex spokesperson Danny Donald said the damage affected the shopping centre's private electricity network and did not affect the general grid. Energex crews are working at the site and assisting the complex's staff.

Donald described copper theft as a dangerous act and warned that attempts to interfere with electricity networks had already resulted in deaths and serious injuries this year. Redland Plains Dental became inaccessible due to the outage and is redirecting calls to its centre in Ipswich.

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