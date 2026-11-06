Thomas Tuchel did not include Cole Palmer, Phil Foden and Kobbie Mainoo in England’s squad for the Nations League matches against Croatia and Spain. At the same time, Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jobe Bellingham — Jude Bellingham’s brother — and Fulham midfielder Josh King received their first call-ups to the national team, Sky Sports reports.

Palmer, Foden and Mainoo left out

Palmer was not included in England’s World Cup squad in the summer after a season disrupted by injuries. The Chelsea player also left the previous national-team camp in September and October because of minor fitness issues.

During the previous international break, Tuchel, answering a question about Palmer’s involvement with the national team, said: “It is hard to deny what you are saying. I can only judge him by what he shows with the national team, and he is simply missing too many opportunities.”

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Manchester United midfielder Mainoo also missed the previous squad due to an injury of an unspecified nature. He did not play a single minute at the World Cup, although he was included in the tournament squad. Manchester City forward Foden received no call-up either for the summer tournament or for the autumn national-team squad.

Newcomers and returns

Bellingham and King previously played for England’s youth teams and have received their first call-ups to the country’s senior side. Defenders Ben White and Djed Spence have also returned to the squad.

The squad for the November matches includes, among others, goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold and Marc Guehi, midfielders Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice and Eberechi Eze, as well as forward Harry Kane. England will play Croatia on November 12 and face Spain away on November 15.

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