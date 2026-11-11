In the United Kingdom, England national team coach Thomas Tuchel said he plans to work with the national team at least until the 2028 European Championship. According to him, his agreement with the Football Association does not contain a release clause, even if a major club makes an offer.

As Sky Sports reports, Tuchel stressed that he signed the contract with the intention of staying until Euro 2028. He also said the team has “unfinished business.”

Work with the national team

The coach positively assessed the trust shown by the Football Association after the team’s exit from the World Cup. According to Tuchel, he values the players, coaching staff and executives who support his work.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

At the same time, he noted that he misses the rhythm of club football and the approximately 50 matches per year in which he does not take part as a national team coach. After working with England, the German specialist plans to return to club football.

Nations League final

Tuchel also expressed hope that the Football Association would take the opportunity to bid to host the Nations League final in England. In his view, matches in front of home fans could be useful preparation for the home Euro 2028. At the same time, the coach noted that the national team first needs to reach the tournament final.

Read us on