Thun beat Hearts 3-1 in the Conference League — Sky Sports News

Swiss side Thun defeated Scotland’s Hearts 3-1 in a Conference League match. The game was played in Switzerland at Stockhorn Arena. The first goal of the match came in the 22nd minute, when visiting defender Jamie McCart scored an own goal.

Visitors’ mistakes and three Thun goals

Before the break, Thun doubled their lead: after a low cross from Nils Reichmuth, Hearts defender Stephen Kingsley tried to clear the ball, but it fell to Brighton Labeau, who scored. In the 56th minute, Furkan Dursun scored the hosts’ third goal by converting a pass from Reichmuth.

The match was briefly stopped early on because of thick smoke from pyrotechnics in the stands. Nine minutes were added to the first half due to the stoppage. After the break, Hearts goalkeeper Bo Reus made several saves, including from efforts by Dursun and Reichmuth, but he could not prevent the third goal.

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Hearts have one point after three matches

In the 82nd minute, Stuart Findlay reduced the deficit by heading in Jordi Osei-Tutu’s free kick. Earlier, another Hearts goal was disallowed for offside. Kingsley left the field through injury and was replaced by 19-year-old Matthew Gillies.

As Sky Sports reports, before the match Hearts head coach Wouter Vrancken was unable to rely on 10 players because of various health issues. After the first three Conference League rounds, the Scottish team have one point: they previously drew with Nordsjaelland and lost to Trabzonspor. After the match, Vrancken said the team need to stick together and continue working hard.

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