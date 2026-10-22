Turkey expects Qatar to send a draft contract for the sale of Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets and a draft training program. This was reported by the Turkish Ministry of Defense, The Jerusalem Post writes.

Negotiations with Qatar

The Turkish defense ministry said that negotiations on the purchase of the aircraft are ongoing. Turkish and Qatari delegations discussed technical and logistical issues in August and September.

In particular, the sides considered the scale of the purchase of aircraft and ammunition, as well as the training of pilots and maintenance specialists. Turkey's Ministry of Defense said it expects Qatar to prepare drafts of the training program and sales contract to be submitted to Ankara.

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Agreement with the United Kingdom

Last year, NATO allies Turkey and the United Kingdom concluded an agreement on the purchase of 20 Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets. Under this arrangement, Qatar and Oman may supply Turkey with some of their own aircraft of this type, but separate sales contracts are required for this.

Ankara also stated its intention to purchase another 24 fighter jets from Qatar and Oman, but progress on this procurement has been limited. The ministry also noted that Turkey's defense budget for 2027 was increased due to domestic air defense projects, the KAAN fighter jet program, drone development, and shipbuilding.

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