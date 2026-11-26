Türkiye and Saudi Arabia have signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen cooperation in the defense industry, Anadolu Agency reports. Haluk Görgün, head of Türkiye’s Defense Industry Agency, announced the conclusion of the document on social media platform X.

Defense technologies

According to Görgün, the parties to the memorandum were Türkiye’s Defense Industry Agency and Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Defense Development. The document was signed with the president of the Saudi authority, Faleh bin Abdullah Al-Sulaiman.

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The memorandum provides for cooperation in research, development and innovation in defense and military technologies and systems. Görgün expressed hope that the agreement would benefit both countries and thanked Al-Sulaiman and the delegation accompanying him for the visit.

Reaction to the attack in Riyadh

Separately, the Turkish official conveyed condolences and solidarity to Saudi Arabia following an attack targeting the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh. Görgün condemned the attack and stated support for the people of Saudi Arabia.

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