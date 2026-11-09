Türkiye and Uzbekistan signed a memorandum on cooperation in environmental protection in Antalya on November 9, 2026. The document was concluded on the first day of COP31, the UN Climate Change Conference hosted by Türkiye.

Areas of cooperation

The memorandum is intended to strengthen the countries’ joint efforts to combat climate change, prevent air and water pollution, manage waste, and develop a circular economy. Anadolu Agency reports on the signing of the document.

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Meeting within COP31

The signing took place in the southern Turkish city of Antalya after a meeting between COP31 President and Türkiye’s Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Murat Kurum and Aziz Abdukhakimov.

Abdukhakimov is an adviser to the President of Uzbekistan on environmental issues and heads the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change. Kurum said on social media that the memorandum creates a solid foundation for the two countries to work jointly in the identified areas.

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