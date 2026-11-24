Turkey has announced its intention to join the Azerbaijan–Hungary Green Energy Corridor project, estimated at EUR 22 billion. This became known during the 13th ministerial meeting of the Steering Committee under the Strategic Partnership Agreement on the project.

Project participants

The Green Energy Corridor Power Company (GECO), registered in Romania, hosted representatives of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary — countries already participating in the project. Romania Insider reports, citing E-nergia.ro. These states were participants in the initiative before Turkey's statement.

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Representatives at the meeting

Representatives of the European Commission, GECO, the Italian technical consulting and engineering company CESI, Romania's energy regulator ANRE, the World Bank and national electricity transmission system operators also took part in the meeting.

GECO is the project company for this project related to the submarine cable.

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