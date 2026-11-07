Turkey does not object to restoring the Kirkuk–Baniyas oil pipeline, which connects Iraq with Syria’s Mediterranean coast. Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar said this in Istanbul, The National reports.

According to him, Ankara does not view the Syrian route as a competitive threat to Iraqi oil exports through the Turkish port of Ceyhan. Bayraktar said that Turkey proposes increasing the capacity of its infrastructure from 1.5 million to 2.5 million barrels per day, while the Syrian direction could potentially reach 1–1.5 million barrels per day. He added that, in Ankara’s view, the Turkish route is cheaper and more stable.

Iraq and Syria agreement

Iraq and Syria agreed in July to repair the 800-kilometre Kirkuk–Baniyas oil pipeline. It was opened in 1952 with an initial capacity of 300,000 barrels per day. The pipeline fell out of operation after decades of conflicts and has not operated since the US-led coalition invasion of Iraq in 2003.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The restored route could deliver oil from Iraq’s oil-rich Kirkuk to Syria’s Mediterranean coast for further export. This would allow Iraq to diversify supplies amid complications in exports through southern ports and the Strait of Hormuz. The country is currently transporting additional volumes of oil from the south by truck to the pipeline network in Turkey.

Project cost and security

At the same time, analysts do not expect rapid repairs. The oil pipeline runs through remote areas of the Iraqi and Syrian deserts, where cells of the Islamic State group operate and have previously attacked oil infrastructure. According to the analytical company Kpler, the likelihood of the project being implemented in the near future is low: reconstruction would require billions of dollars and take years.

The Turkish port of Ceyhan is connected to Iraq by the Iraq–Turkey pipeline, which has a capacity of 1.5 million barrels per day on the Turkish section. Exports through it were completely halted in March 2023 after an arbitration ruling, and were later resumed following agreements between Baghdad, the Kurdistan Regional Government and international oil companies on production and transportation tariffs.

Read us on