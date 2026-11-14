In Türkiye, the Official Gazette published a law approving the ratification of a joint defense agreement with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. The law entered into force on the day of publication, Anadolu Agency reports. The publication took place on Saturday.

The agreement was signed in Mecca

The law concerns the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement between the Republic of Türkiye, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The document was signed on August 7, 2026, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, during a trilateral summit.

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Vote in parliament

The Turkish parliament approved the law on November 5 by 279 votes to 119. A total of 398 lawmakers out of the parliament's 592 members took part in the vote.

Under the terms of the agreement, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan committed to strengthening collective security, deepening defense cooperation, and promoting peace and stability in the region and beyond.

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