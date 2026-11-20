Turkish company Baykar has handed over the first three KIZILELMA unmanned fighter jets to Türkiye's security forces. The aircraft was inducted into service after completing acceptance tests, AeroTime reports.

Baykar stated that the KIZILELMA testing and training program included 600 sorties. The company also called Türkiye the first country to induct an unmanned fighter jet into its military inventory. Baykar did not specify which security forces unit received the three aircraft.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that KIZILELMA had entered the inventory of the Turkish Armed Forces after years of work. Baykar dedicated the event to its late founder, Özdemir Bayraktar.

From first flight to service

Baykar presented conceptual images of KIZILELMA on July 20, 2021, and the aircraft entered the production line on March 12, 2022. It made its first flight on December 14, 2022, in the city of Çorlu in Tekirdağ Province.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In April 2023, KIZILELMA conducted a close-formation flight with the AKINCI strike drone. In December 2025, two such aircraft conducted a close-formation flight using fleet autonomy technology, and in May 2026, KIZILELMA performed an autonomous formation flight with Italian M-346 aircraft.

Weapons tests and exports

The first live-fire tests with TOLUN and TEBER-82 munitions took place on October 8, 2025. In November of the same year, off the coast of Sinop, KIZILELMA hit a jet aerial target with a GÖKDOĞAN air-to-air missile. In July 2026, the aircraft also hit a target with a JET-230 supersonic air-to-surface missile made by Roketsan.

In May 2026, Baykar CEO Haluk Bayraktar announced a framework agreement with Indonesia for 12 KIZILELMA aircraft. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2028, and the agreement includes an option for another 48 aircraft.

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