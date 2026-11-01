Turkey has moved Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) leader Abdullah Öcalan to a newly built section of the prison on İmralı Island in the Sea of Marmara. This was stated by Mithat Sancar, a lawmaker from the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Transfer on İmralı Island

Öcalan has been imprisoned on İmralı Island since 1999, when he was captured. Sancar confirmed his transfer in an interview with Medya Haber TV on October 31 but provided no further details.

Sancar did not directly confirm that conditions in the newly built section of the prison are better. At the same time, according to the outlet’s assessment, his words may have indicated this. Improving Öcalan’s detention conditions was one of the key demands of the Kurdish side in efforts to end the decades-long confrontation between the PKK and the Turkish authorities.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Peace process

According to Sancar, the peace process has been “on pause” for the past two months, so it should be accelerated. He also stated that Öcalan’s transfer to a new section of the prison requires the process to be intensified.

Sancar is part of a group of DEM politicians who have regularly visited Öcalan since he called on the PKK to dissolve and lay down its arms in February 2025. Three months later, the group announced that it would lay down its arms and cease hostilities. After that, Turkey’s parliament approved legislation in August on the conditional pardon of thousands of PKK fighters, which was later signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The PKK, which Öcalan co-founded in the 1970s, has been designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union. Since 1984, the conflict with it has claimed tens of thousands of lives.

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