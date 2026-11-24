Türkiye is working on a mechanism intended to ensure the safe navigation of commercial vessels in the Black Sea and the uninterrupted supply of food and agricultural products. Türkiye’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ahmet Yıldız, said this during a UN Security Council briefing, Anadolu Agency reports.

Mechanism for commercial vessels

According to Yıldız, the mechanism is intended to guarantee navigational safety for commercial vessels and prevent disruptions in the supply of food and agricultural products. He noted that Türkiye relies on the experience of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and believes that such a mechanism would serve the interests of all parties, primarily countries most dependent on these supplies.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative was signed in Istanbul on July 22, 2022, by the Russian Federation, the aggressor state, Ukraine and Türkiye, while the UN acted as a mediator and witness to the agreement. It provided for a humanitarian maritime corridor for the safe passage of vessels carrying grain, other foodstuffs and fertilizers from designated Ukrainian Black Sea ports to global markets.

Yıldız said that the initiative helped prevent the war from spreading to this waterway. According to him, Türkiye will use its geopolitical location, contacts with the relevant parties and mediation experience to achieve lasting stability at sea.

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The Montreux Convention and demining

The Turkish representative also recalled that since the beginning of the war, Ankara has applied Article 19 of the Montreux Convention, which allows the Turkish straits to be closed to warships of belligerent parties during wartime. He stated that Türkiye is faithfully and impartially implementing the treaty’s provisions and will continue to do so.

As an example of regional cooperation, Yıldız cited the Black Sea Mine Countermeasures Task Group, a joint naval demining initiative of Türkiye, Romania and Bulgaria. He also reiterated support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, emphasized the need for a negotiated settlement and called on the parties to the war to hold direct negotiations on a just and lasting peace in accordance with international law and the UN Charter.

Yıldız welcomed the intensification of diplomatic contacts in Abu Dhabi and called for direct dialogue to continue.

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