Turkey, which is hosting the UN climate summit COP31 in Antalya, has approved more than 33 GW of battery energy storage projects since 2022. According to Deutsche Welle, these capacities could supply electricity to more than 27 million households.

Storage systems are intended to complement the rapid growth of wind and solar generation. These sources currently provide 22% of Turkey's electricity, compared with 4.5% ten years ago. Solar energy's share of the country's installed power generation capacity grew from about 0.1% in 2014 to nearly 21% at the beginning of 2026.

Dependence on coal

At the same time, coal-fired electricity generation in Turkey has increased by about one-third over the past decade. In 2024, the country surpassed Germany and Poland in coal generation capacity; these countries had previously had the largest such capacities in Europe, but they have begun to decline.

Turkey has still not set a date for a complete phaseout of coal. According to the German climate campaign Beyond Fossil Fuels, about 97% of new coal projects in the country have been cancelled over the past ten years. However, in June, Turkish authorities announced plans to expand one of the largest coal-fired power plants and nearly double its capacity.

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The Climate Action Tracker think tank notes that Turkey's current climate target allows emissions to increase until 2038. In the organization's view, this complicates the country's achievement of its carbon neutrality target by 2053.

Electrification and fuel imports

According to Efe Baysal, head of the Turkish team of the environmental network 350.org, Turkey imports 95% of its natural gas, 83% of its crude oil, and 60% of its coal. In September, the country launched the global “35x35” initiative, which envisages increasing the level of electrification of the world's economies from just over 20% to 35% by 2035.

The initiative includes replacing fossil fuels with electricity in transport, buildings, and industry. At the same time, according to Climate Action Tracker's assessment, Turkey's national energy plan provides for the electrification of only about 25% of total energy consumption by 2035.

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