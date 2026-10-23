Turkey and Canada launch strategic partnership — The National

Turkey and Canada launched a strategic partnership on October 22 during a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in Ankara. The sides agreed to develop ties in the energy and defense sectors and increase the number of flights to support trade and travel, The National reports.

Agreements in defense and energy

The two NATO member countries signed agreements on defense cooperation and energy. Erdogan said there are broad opportunities for cooperation, from the extractive industry and liquefied natural gas to critical minerals and nuclear energy.

According to the Turkish president, the strategic partnership must not remain merely a symbolic decision. Turkey is interested in importing energy resources and fuel, including from Canada, as well as supplying critical raw materials.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Cooperation plan and trade

Carney said the partnership is backed by a three-year action plan. It covers trade and investment, defense and security, energy, as well as people-to-people ties.

Turkey and Canada seek to increase bilateral trade from the current $3 billion to $10 billion, although Erdogan did not specify a timeline for this. Next month, the sides plan to begin negotiations on a free trade agreement. On Friday, Carney is due to meet with representatives of Turkish business in Istanbul.

During the Canadian prime minister's visit, Amnesty International called on him to raise the issue of restrictions on democratic freedoms in Turkey in his conversation with Erdogan. The organization referred to the recent detentions of activists, journalists and opposition politicians.

Read us on