Turkey and Qatar sign mutual defence agreement — France 24

Turkey and Qatar signed a mutual defence agreement in Istanbul and agreed on a joint position in the event of an external armed attack on either of the two countries. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed the document during a meeting with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, France 24 reports.

Consultations and military cooperation

In a joint statement, the parties said that the agreement is aimed at strengthening collective defence and regional security. Ankara and Doha agreed to hold consultations on threats to their own security, as well as on regional and global security issues and defence policy.

The countries also plan to expand cooperation through joint military exercises, interaction in the defence industry, and personnel exchanges for training. The communiqué stated that the arrangement reflects Turkey and Qatar's commitment to protecting sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as their vision of a safer and more stable regional order.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Energy partnership

Turkey and Qatar also stated their readiness to develop energy cooperation, including trade in liquefied natural gas. The Turkish administration said that the countries are working to develop and diversify their energy partnership, while cooperation in the defence sector will continue to grow.

The Emir of Qatar arrived in Istanbul after participating in the UN COP31 climate summit in southern Turkey. The new agreement was concluded after Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan signed the Mecca joint defence agreement in August. Under that document, an attack on one party is regarded as an attack on all participants.

Read us on