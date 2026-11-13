On November 12, Turkey and China signed a preliminary agreement aimed at attracting about $15 billion in investment in solar and wind energy projects. The agreement was concluded during the UN climate summit COP31 in Antalya, Euronews reports.

Solar and wind projects

The agreement covers plans for solar and wind power plants with a combined capacity of 7 GW, as well as the development of energy storage systems and the modernization of the power grid. Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said the cooperation would also include technology exchange for manufacturing wind turbine equipment in the country.

The timelines for implementing the projects and details of their financing were not announced. The signing was preceded by talks between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, held on November 11 on the sidelines of the summit.

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According to China’s state news agency Xinhua, Han Zheng said Beijing was ready to encourage Chinese companies to invest in Turkey and named renewable energy as one of the areas for deepening cooperation.

Energy strategy through 2040

At the end of September, Turkey’s installed solar and wind generation capacity stood at about 43.8 GW, slightly more than one-third of the country’s total generating capacity, according to the Turkish Ministry of Energy. The new national energy strategy envisages increasing solar and wind energy capacity to 175 GW by 2040.

At the summit on November 10, Bayraktar estimated Turkey’s investment needs for the energy transition through 2040 at approximately $300 billion. According to him, attracting this amount of funding will require international partnerships and predictable conditions for investors.

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