Türkiye and the World Health Organization presented the voluntary Antalya Initiative for Resilient Health Systems (AIR) at the COP31 climate conference in Antalya. The initiative provides for countries to document successful and unsuccessful solutions for protecting health from climate shocks, their cost, and to share this experience. As Health Policy Watch reports, by Monday evening no country had announced its participation in the initiative.

COP31 began in Antalya, Türkiye, with representatives of nearly 200 countries taking part. Around 100,000 participants are expected at the conference over two weeks, including more than 90 heads of state and hundreds of ministers. One of the main topics of the opening day was the need for practical steps to protect public health from the effects of climate change.

Adaptation financing

Negotiations over the agenda delayed the opening ceremony by an hour and a half. Developing countries insisted on adding the issue of climate finance to the official agenda. Ultimately, participants included a two-year work programme agreed in Belém on fulfilling wealthy countries’ commitments to finance climate action in developing states.

At the same time, the African Group withdrew its demand for a separate item on tripling adaptation finance. According to the UN Environment Programme, even under different calculation methods, the current pledge will cover only 20–29% of the approximately $420 billion per year that developing countries will need by 2035 to adapt to climate change.

The group of 44 least developed countries called on COP31 participants not to postpone difficult decisions and to ensure emissions reductions, access to financing, and protection for the most vulnerable communities.

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Climate crisis and health

UN climate chief Simon Stiell stressed that adapting health systems cannot be a sufficient response to continued warming. According to him, fossil fuels must be phased out rapidly and fairly.

According to the Lancet Countdown assessment, heat was associated with a record 710,000 deaths in 2023, with nearly three-quarters of them caused by climate change. Air pollution from burning fossil fuels caused a further 2.78 million deaths that year, according to these data.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that more than 90% of countries in the organization’s survey last year cited a lack of financing as one of the main obstacles to implementing climate and health plans. He also noted that health does not have a separate item in the formal negotiations where climate finance is discussed.

Brazilian Health Minister Alexandre Padilha said that international public commitments for health adaptation fell from about $3.2 billion in 2022 to $2.2 billion in 2024. This accounts for around 5% of all international public funding for adaptation.

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