Turkey will deploy 630 low-emission buses from 25 municipalities to transport participants of the UN Climate Change Conference COP31 in Antalya. The buses will run between hotels, the airport, the bus terminal, the city center and the summit venue, Daily Sabah reports.

Electric buses and gas-powered transport

The fleet will include 71 electric buses, 233 natural gas-powered buses and the remaining low-emission diesel vehicles. All vehicles were manufactured in Turkey and delivered to Antalya for use during the conference.

The transport plan is coordinated by Turkey's Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change. According to Ahmet Sami Kulaklioglu, head of the ministry's support services department, a separate public transport system was created for the conference's two main sections — the Blue and Green Zones. Organizers expect around 50,000 visitors daily in the Blue Zone and more than 100,000 in the Green Zone.

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New routes and a gas filling station

A filling station was built in Antalya for natural gas-powered buses, as the city had no natural gas buses before preparations for COP31. The station has already been put into operation, and vehicle refueling has begun. According to organizers, the infrastructure will remain after the summit ends and will be able to support the use of such buses in the city's transport network.

The conference area, including the Blue and Green Zones, covers 1.2 million square meters. Parking areas for 5,000 cars and 400 buses have also been prepared there. Nineteen routes will connect the venue with the districts of Belek, Kundu, Lara, Kemer and Alanya, while it will be possible to reach it by tram from central Antalya. Freight deliveries to the venue will be carried out at night, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

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