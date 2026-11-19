The presidency of the UN climate summit COP31 in Antalya, Turkey, presented the second draft of the Antalya Declaration. The document includes a proposal to increase electricity’s share of global final energy consumption to 35% by 2035, Anadolu Agency reports.

COP31 President Murat Kurum said that the draft reaffirms the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius and calls for accelerating emissions reductions and strengthening resilience to climate change. According to him, 167 parties have submitted new nationally determined contributions, or NDCs.

Electrification and clean energy

Turkey’s “35 by 35” initiative provides for the development of renewable energy capacity, improved energy efficiency, modernization of electricity grids, and the creation of energy storage systems. Kurum also named carbon capture, utilization, and storage technologies among the draft’s priorities.

According to Kurum, protecting the 1.5-degree target means protecting lives given the impact of rising temperatures on communities, water resources, and coastal cities.

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Adaptation financing

The draft declaration supports the global call to at least triple adaptation financing by 2035. The proposed measures include simplifying access to funds, reducing approval and disbursement procedures, and increasing grant-based and concessional financing.

The document also proposes the “Antalya–Addis Ababa” roadmap for adaptation and resilience financing. It is intended to link climate finance commitments with the needs of vulnerable communities, particularly in Africa and small island developing states. Separately, the declaration calls for expanding early warning systems to ensure universal protection by 2027.

COP31 President for negotiations Chris Bowen said that the presidency would conduct intensive consultations with negotiating groups to reach consensus on the draft. He also noted that China is actively participating in the process and constructively raising its issues and concerns.

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