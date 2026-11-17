Turkey launched the voluntary Antalya Declaration on artificial intelligence during the COP31 climate summit in Antalya. The initiative is intended to help use technology to find climate solutions while also assessing the environmental risks of its spread, Korea Herald reports.

The initiative currently has 80 endorsements, but only nine states have formally supported it. The remaining supporters are companies and civil society representatives. Germany said it intends to join the document, while the United States, China and the European Union have not yet been included on the list of formal supporters.

AI opportunities and risks

UN climate chief Simon Stiell said that artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies have significant potential, but also pose risks. According to him, the benefits of AI must outweigh its growing costs to society and the environment.

AI is already being used to improve weather forecasts, monitor industrial emissions and optimize renewable energy. At the same time, the data centers on which these technologies operate consume significant amounts of electricity and water. This raises concerns about higher utility bills in some communities and the carbon footprint of such infrastructure.

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Resource consumption by data centers

According to the International Energy Agency, about 30% of the electricity consumed by data centers is generated from coal. Renewable sources account for 27%, natural gas for 26%, and nuclear energy for 15%.

According to the findings of a UN study, in 2025 data centers consumed more electricity than all countries in the world except ten. By 2030, their water consumption could equal the annual basic water needs of the entire population of countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

Tomas Lamanauskas, deputy secretary-general of an international UN body that worked with Turkey on the declaration, said the launch should create momentum for new signatories. Jill McArdle, a representative of Beyond Fossil Fuels, criticized the document, calling its promises vague and warning that it could give major technology companies a “green” image without addressing the real climate impact of their infrastructure.

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