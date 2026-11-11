In Turkey, Yonca Verdiyoğlu Şık, an employee of the Heinrich Böll Foundation, was temporarily detained on suspicion of espionage and taken to a court in Istanbul for questioning. She was released after the questioning, Der Spiegel reports.

Questions about the foundation's work

Şık's lawyer said that in court, her client was questioned about her work at the Heinrich Böll Foundation, the organization's operating principles, its activities, and the payments she received. The foundation's cooperation with the Turkish LGBTQ+ association Kaos GL was discussed separately.

According to the lawyer, Şık transparently explained her work and the foundation's operating principles. She described the proceedings as concerning. The lawyer also said that she had learned of a ban on Şık leaving Turkey.

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Raids against LGBTQ+ organizations

In September, nationwide raids took place in Turkey, including at LGBTQ+ associations, during which many people were detained. Turkish justice authorities accuse them, among other things, of obscenity and prostitution.

Justice Minister Akın Gürlek, as reported by the state-run Anadolu agency, said that an audit of the associations' financial records had uncovered transfers of significant sums from state institutions abroad. Pro-government Turkish television channels also reported findings from inspections by the Istanbul governor's administration, according to which the associations allegedly acted inconsistently with their statutory purposes. The Heinrich Böll Foundation rejects accusations of illegal financing of the associations.

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