Turkish defense company STM has completed acceptance tests and delivered the first batch of Alkan FPV kamikaze drones to the country's security forces. As Anadolu Agency reports, the system was previously presented under the name Kargu FPV.

Target engagement and autonomous diving

Alkan can carry anti-personnel or armor-piercing warheads for precision strikes against stationary and moving targets during the day and at night. The drone has a low radar signature and a real-time video transmission system.

Image-processing technology enables the aircraft to lock onto a target and perform an autonomous dive during the final stage of flight. The system is also equipped with a fuze featuring a safety mechanism compliant with the MIL-STD-331 standard. The proximity fuze sensor provides automatic detonation at a configured distance.

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Range of up to 10 kilometers

Alkan's mission range is 10 kilometers, and its maximum speed is 140 kilometers per hour. Its operational flight altitude is 500 meters, while its maximum altitude above sea level is 5,500 meters.

In the kamikaze drone configuration, the aircraft can remain airborne for more than 20 minutes. In the surveillance configuration, without ammunition and a fuze, flight endurance is up to 44 minutes. The platform was developed with the ability to counter electromagnetic interference: thanks to its fiber-optic operating mode, it can retain flight and guidance capabilities without GPS or radio-frequency signals.

Alkan shares an architecture with the Kargu strike drone and can use the same fuzes and anti-personnel or armor-piercing warheads without modifications. STM Chief Executive Officer Özgür Güleryüz said the company had supplied its products to Turkish security forces and exported them to more than 15 countries on four continents.

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