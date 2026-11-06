A Turkish seismic vessel is expected to arrive in Karachi, Pakistan, between November 17 and 20, 2026, to begin offshore oil and gas exploration. Dawn reports, citing Pakistan’s government oil division.

Preparations for the vessel’s arrival were discussed at a meeting chaired by Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik. It was attended by representatives of TPOC, Pakistani state energy companies, as well as the ministries of foreign affairs, maritime affairs, defence and interior.

Exploration in the Arabian Sea

TPOC, a subsidiary of Turkish Petroleum Corporation, is the operator of the Eastern Offshore Indus-C block in the Arabian Sea off Pakistan’s coast and holds a 25% stake in it. Pakistan Petroleum Limited holds a 35% stake, while Oil and Gas Development Company Limited and Mari Energies each hold 20%.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to Pakistan Petroleum Limited’s estimate, the area may contain between 1.5 trillion and 2 trillion cubic feet of gas. The company previously conducted two-dimensional and three-dimensional seismic surveys there. TPOC will also hold stakes in two onshore blocks: 25% in Sukhpur-II and 10% in Ziarat North.

Return to offshore work

The oil division said the vessel’s arrival would mark the resumption of Pakistan’s offshore exploration work after a break of nearly two decades. In January 2025, the country announced a licensing round for exploration in 40 offshore blocks in the Indus and Makran basins near the provinces of Sindh and Balochistan, following an 18-year hiatus.

Last year, Pakistani authorities awarded 23 offshore exploration blocks to four consortiums led by local energy companies; some of them brought in foreign partners, including Turkish Petroleum Corporation. Only 18 wells have been drilled in Pakistan’s offshore area of about 300,000 square kilometres since the country gained independence in 1947.

Read us on