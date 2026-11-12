In Germany, applicants with Turkish-sounding surnames were less likely to receive a specific offer of a place for a child at a preschool care facility. This was shown by a study by the Ifo Institute, the Technical University of Munich, the Halle Institute for Economic Research and the German Centre for Higher Education Research, Der Spiegel reports.

Differences in facilities' responses

Researchers sent identical emails on behalf of fictional parents to facilities that had places for children under the age of three. Only the senders' surnames differed: they sounded either German or Turkish.

About 71% of facilities responded to inquiries with German-sounding surnames, while approximately 66% responded to emails with Turkish-sounding surnames. The study's authors described this difference as statistically highly significant. In addition, applicants with Turkish-sounding surnames were approximately 20% less likely to be offered a specific place, while responses to their emails were shorter and less helpful.

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How the study was conducted

In March 2021, researchers sent emails to more than 22,000 preschool care facilities. Approximately 18,700 inquiries were successfully delivered, with each facility receiving only one email. Responses were received to 12,547 inquiries. The sender's surname was randomly assigned as German-sounding or Turkish-sounding.

The inequality persisted even when the signature of an applicant with a Turkish-sounding surname indicated that they had higher education. In districts where the experiment's results showed more pronounced inequality, the share of children with a migration background among children attending such facilities was lower.

The study's authors noted that facility managers often allocate a limited number of places under conditions of insufficient time and staff. In their view, increasing staff numbers as well as centralized and transparent application procedures could contribute to fairer access.

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