Turkish fighter jets on Thursday carried out a training flyover over Kyrenia in northern Cyprus and violated the Nicosia flight information region (FIR). This was reported by Cyprus Mail.

Flight ahead of November 15 events

The flyover took place ahead of events marking the anniversary of the unilateral declaration of independence in the north of the island. According to Turkish Cypriot media reports, the Turkish Air Force aerobatic team Turkish Stars took part in the flight.

On social media, Turkish Stars reported that the aircraft were over Kyrenia to mark the 43rd anniversary of the establishment of the so-called Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Planned flights

According to the publication, another training flight was scheduled for Friday at 15:30. A demonstration flight was to take place during the day on Sunday, November 15, the date of the unilateral declaration of independence of this entity in 1983.

The Turkish Stars aerobatic team was formed in November 1992. It uses supersonic light fighter jets.

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