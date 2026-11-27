Turkish para-powerlifter Abdullah Kayapinar won two gold medals and set a European record at the World Para Powerlifting Championships in Manama, Bahrain.

Victory in the up to 49 kg category

On the first day of the competition, Kayapinar competed in the men's up to 49-kilogram weight category. He topped the standings with a total result of 530 kilograms, Anadolu Agency reports, citing the Turkish Weightlifting Federation.

The athlete successfully completed three attempts, lifting 173, 177, and 180 kilograms. He made the final lift on his last attempt, setting a European record.

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Second gold and second consecutive title

The 180-kilogram lift also earned Kayapinar his second gold medal, in the category for the best individual lift. He thus won an award both for the total result and for the best attempt.

Last year, Kayapinar also won a gold medal at the World Championships held in Egypt. The victory in Manama became his second consecutive world champion title.

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