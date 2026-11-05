A Turkish soldier was killed on October 31 near the city of Yüksekova in Hakkari province in eastern Turkey, close to the border with Iran. He was killed during an intervention related to the illegal crossing of the state border.

Turkish Defense Ministry’s version

As RMF24 reports, Turkish Defense Ministry spokesperson Rear Admiral Zeki Aktürk said that the shelling was probably carried out from Iranian territory. The authorities of both countries are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

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After the shooting, representatives of the Turkish side held talks with Iran. According to the defense ministry spokesperson, judicial and administrative proceedings have been launched in Turkey and Iran. He noted that actions to fully clarify the circumstances of the case are being carried out in coordination with the Iranian authorities.

Incidents in the border area

Incidents involving armed groups or smugglers and Turkish security forces have repeatedly occurred in the border regions of southeastern Turkey. Hakkari province was also one of the centers of Turkey’s conflict with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party. At the same time, according to RMF24, there are no indications that this shooting was connected to the organization, which is currently participating in peace talks with the government in Ankara.

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