Turkish defense electronics manufacturer ASELSAN has signed contracts with missile manufacturer ROKETSAN worth a total of €1.28 billion, or $1.41 billion. The agreements provide for the delivery of missile data-link systems and seeker systems, AeroTime reports.

Contract details

On November 16, 2026, ASELSAN disclosed information about the agreements in a statement to Turkey’s Public Disclosure Platform, KAP. The document identifies ROKETSAN as the customer but does not specify the missile programs, the number of systems ordered, or the delivery schedule.

Seeker systems detect and track targets, usually during the final stage of a missile’s flight. Data links make it possible to update target information after launch. ROKETSAN produces missiles and precision-guided aerial munitions, including the MAM family, but the disclosure does not indicate whether these contracts cover such munitions.

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According to the disclosed information, ROKETSAN accounted for 5.6% of ASELSAN’s net sales and 7.3% of its trade receivables in the company’s latest published financial statements.

Previous contracts

On September 23, 2026, ASELSAN announced a €1.23 billion, or $1.36 billion, contract with ROKETSAN for the supply of subsystems for air defense systems.

ASELSAN also announced agreements with Turkey’s Defense Industry Agency on October 5 worth €2.46 billion for hybrid air defense systems. On October 26, the company disclosed a €523 million contract for the development of a next-generation air and missile defense system. In September, ASELSAN demonstrated electronic warfare systems and radar pods on Bayraktar TB2 drones in Konya, Turkey, to delegations from 18 countries.

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