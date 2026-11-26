Turkmenistan expects that the section of the gas pipeline from the border city of Serhetabat to Afghanistan's Herat will begin supplying gas to Afghanistan's third-largest city in early 2027. OilPrice reports this, citing Turkmen officials who spoke to Reuters.

The first section of the route

The Serhetabat–Herat gas pipeline is part of the TAPI project, which is intended to connect Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India. At the Turkmen Energy Forum last month, Turkmenistan said that the pipeline had already reached the outskirts of Herat and that the section was planned to be commissioned by the end of the year.

The section between Serhetabat and Herat is about 150 kilometers long. This is less than one-tenth of the planned total length of the entire TAPI gas pipeline, which is 1,800 kilometers. The total cost of the project is estimated at $10 billion.

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Infrastructure in Herat

Further projects are planned for Herat: a pipeline to the city's industrial park, gas distribution stations, gasification of the industrial zone, and a compressed natural gas facility. In October, Turkmenistan also reported that a private investor had proposed building a gas-fired power plant near the city.

Financial and political obstacles

The TAPI project has faced political and financial obstacles for years. Among the risks to its implementation and international financing, OilPrice cites the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan in the early 2020s, as well as historical hostility and mistrust between Pakistan and India.

Muhammetmyrat Amanov, head of the Turkmen state company responsible for the project, told Reuters that the launch of the first section could provide early revenue and increase lenders' confidence. According to the publication's assessment, Turkmenistan ranks fifth in the world in natural gas reserves after Russia, Iran, Qatar, and the United States.

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