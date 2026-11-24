The Dubai Darts Masters tournament will return to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates in 2027 after a 10-year break. The World Series of Darts event will take place on January 22–23 at the Coca-Cola Arena, Sky Sports reports.

16-player tournament

Eight leading PDC players will take part in the Dubai Darts Masters. The tournament will be held in a 16-player knockout format: eight first-round matches are scheduled for the first evening, while the following stages and the final will take place on the second day.

Participants will also compete for World Series ranking points, which will help them contend for places in the season-ending tournament in Amsterdam.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Return to the PDC calendar

Dubai was one of the first cities to host World Series of Darts events, with tournaments held there from 2013 to 2017. The Dubai Darts Masters was last held in 2017, when Scotsman Gary Anderson defended his title by defeating Dutchman Michael van Gerwen 11:7 in the final.

The 2027 World Series of Darts season will begin in Bahrain on January 15, after which the players will travel to the UAE. PDC Chief Executive Matt Porter said that the Coca-Cola Arena will host two days of top-level darts.

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