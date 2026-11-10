In Poland, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that on the same day he would receive for publication in the official gazette a resolution of the General Assembly of Constitutional Tribunal judges. The document concerns changes to the body’s rules of procedure, Polsat News reports.

Resolution on the rules of procedure

Tusk said this during a government meeting. According to him, the changes to the rules of procedure are intended to improve the work of the Constitutional Tribunal.

The prime minister called the planned publication the first publication of a decision by this body in many years. He also described the tribunal as a properly constituted important state body.

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Prime minister’s assessment

Tusk said that he could announce the beginning of a new era for the Constitutional Tribunal. According to him, despite obstacles, emotions and aggression, the judges managed to resolve the situation, and the government can fulfil its duties regarding the decisions, resolutions and rulings of the tribunal’s judges.

The head of the Polish government expressed hope that the publication would become a symbolic conclusion to the dispute surrounding the Constitutional Tribunal.

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