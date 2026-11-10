Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that all those affected by Saturday’s attack in Krakow will receive enhanced assistance from the state. The support will cover injured police officers, other victims, the families of those killed, and relatives of the injured, RMF24 reports.

Assistance for victims

Tusk said this at the beginning of a meeting of the Polish government. He highly praised the actions of law enforcement officers who took part in the operation, emphasizing their self-sacrifice and readiness to risk their lives and health. According to the head of government, the actions of the services made it possible to save many people.

The prime minister also drew attention to dangerous objects and materials found in the attacker’s car. In Tusk’s assessment, these findings indicated the possible scale of the tragedy and preparations to continue the attack. He thanked everyone involved in the operation and stated that the Polish state and its services had coped with the test.

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Review of weapons rules

Tusk instructed the ministers of internal affairs, national defense and justice, as well as the head of the Government Legislation Centre, to urgently review the current rules on access to weapons. He noted that decisions must be balanced and not made under the influence of emotions.

The review is to cover not only regulations on weapons ownership but also the operation of shooting ranges. The prime minister stressed the need to ensure the registration of every weapon that comes into private hands.

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