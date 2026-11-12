Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said during a press conference in Dublin, Ireland, that Poland is “not particularly welcome” at the negotiating table where representatives of Vladimir Putin and American diplomats of President Donald Trump are present. This was reported by RMF24.

Europe’s representation

Tusk said he does not want to join discussions about who exactly should represent Europe at such talks. According to him, Poland should not take part in competition between presidents and prime ministers for a seat at the negotiating table.

The Polish prime minister noted that Europe already has relevant institutions in place: the European Commission, the President of the European Council, and the EU High Representative. In his view, the common position represented by European institutions should be strengthened rather than creating new formats.

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Poland’s position

Tusk also stressed that he is consulted daily and does not feel that Poland lacks participation in international contacts. At the same time, he explained that Poland’s position on Russia is clear and tough.

According to Tusk, the Russian side, which represents the aggressor state, is not interested in Poland’s presence at these talks precisely because of Warsaw’s position. He stated that Putin’s representatives are currently promoting conditions that he considers absolutely unacceptable, and accepting them would pose a direct threat to Poland’s security.

The prime minister added that he maintains constant contact with everyone involved in the process, but would not want Poland to approve proposals or decisions prepared in Moscow.

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