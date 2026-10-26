Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, during a briefing in Hanoi, called on President Karol Nawrocki to sign the nomination of Joanna Skoczek as Poland’s ambassador to Vietnam. The head of government said that the dispute over diplomatic appointments limits the capabilities of Polish diplomacy and could complicate support for companies planning to expand operations in the Vietnamese market, RMF24 reports.

Head of mission’s status

Tusk noted that the blocking of full ambassadorial appointments also concerns Hanoi. According to him, Skoczek prepared his visit well, but her position differs from the status of ambassadors from other European states.

The prime minister explained that a diplomat temporarily heading a mission without ambassadorial rank has weaker standing in contacts at the highest level. He said that political differences should not limit the capabilities of the state and Polish diplomacy.

Tusk also said that Poland expects a significant expansion of the presence of its companies in Vietnam. In his view, in order to support entrepreneurs, the diplomatic mission must possess a full range of tools.

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Dispute over appointments

Since November 2024, Joanna Skoczek has headed Poland’s diplomatic mission in Hanoi as chargé d’affaires ad interim. In Poland, ambassadors are appointed and recalled by the president at the request of the foreign minister, approved by the prime minister.

The conflict between the president and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs over ambassadorial appointments has continued since 2024. In March of that year, Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski decided to end the missions of more than 50 ambassadors, while the Foreign Ministry withdrew more than a dozen candidacies submitted by the previous leadership of the ministry. In some missions, diplomats were replaced by chargés d’affaires ad interim.

Nawrocki, in particular, objects to the appointment of Bogdan Klich as ambassador to the United States and Ryszard Schnepf as ambassador to Italy. Sikorski previously stated that the president has 46 complete submissions concerning diplomatic nominations. During Tusk’s visit to Hanoi, Poland and Vietnam also announced the upgrading of bilateral relations to the level of a strategic partnership.

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