Scotland captain Sione Tuipulotu and fly-half Finn Russell have been named in the team's starting line-up for the Nations Championship match against New Zealand. The game will take place on Saturday at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland. This was reported by BBC Sport.

Changes after the Fiji match

Tuipulotu and Russell did not play in Scotland's previous match against Fiji in July, which ended in a 33:17 victory for Scotland. Head coach Gregor Townsend has also brought Kyle Steyn, Huw Jones, Ben White and Jamie Dobie back into the backline. Dobie came on as a substitute against Fiji.

Rory Sutherland remained the only forward to retain his place in the starting line-up after the July match. Ewan Ashman, Zander and Matt Fagerson, Scott Cummings, Jack Dempsey and vice-captain Rory Darge were also included in the starting side.

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Match squad

Scotland's starting line-up will feature Kyle Rowe, Kyle Steyn, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Jamie Dobie, Finn Russell, Ben White, Rory Sutherland, Ewan Ashman, Zander Fagerson, Gregor Brown, Scott Cummings, Matt Fagerson, Rory Darge and Jack Dempsey. The replacements are Gregor Hiddleston, Pierre Schoeman, Will Hurd, Max Williamson, Josh Bayliss, George Horne, Tom Jordan and Blair Kinghorn.

The match against New Zealand will be the first of three tests Scotland will play this month. The Australia and Japan national teams will later also come to Edinburgh.

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