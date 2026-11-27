London’s Allianz Stadium Twickenham in the United Kingdom is expected to be about half full on the first evening of the final weekend of the rugby Nations Championship. The upper tier of the 82,000-seat arena has been completely closed, while just over half of the sections in the middle tier have been opened, BBC Sport reports.

Tickets for seats closer to the pitch are still on sale. A significant number of seats remain available in certain sections of the lower tier, including in the stadium’s north-west corner.

Opening matches

Two matches will take place on Friday, 27 November. Italy and Fiji, the two lowest-ranked national teams, will play at 16:40 GMT. At 20:10, Ireland will face Australia in the match for fifth and sixth places.

The final weekend concludes the tournament’s new format, which combines the July and November test matches. Six playoff matches between teams from the Northern and Southern hemispheres are due to be held at Twickenham over three days.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Ticket sales

Tickets are selling better for Saturday and Sunday, with around 65,000 tickets already purchased for each day. England’s match against New Zealand will be Saturday’s main fixture, while France and South Africa will contest the grand final on Sunday.

Organisers had limited time to sell tickets, as the participants in each playoff match were determined only the previous weekend. Calendar constraints and fans’ budgets ahead of Christmas were also a challenge, as were three consecutive sell-outs for England’s matches against Australia, Japan and New Zealand.

Adult tickets for Friday’s matches are available for £60, while children’s tickets for the best available seats cost £20. After the tournament, organisers will hold a review, after which cities will be able to bid to host the next edition in 2028. Options under consideration include staging the competition in one city across several stadiums, with lower-profile matches held at smaller venues.

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