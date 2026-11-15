In 2025, 182 emergency medical centers in South Korea recorded 28,983 cases of care provided to patients following suicide attempts or self-harm. This is fewer than the 35,170 such cases in 2024 and 46,359 in 2023, Korea Herald reports, citing data from the National Emergency Medical Center.

Emergency services data

The statistics cover 182 emergency medical centers that serve broader areas and provide specialized services. They include 29 regional centers located at government-designated multidisciplinary hospitals.

In total, 530 emergency departments operated in the country in 2025, employing 2,802 specialized professionals. Of approximately 4.33 million emergency medical care cases, 3.27 million, or about 76%, were related to illnesses. The remainder involved accidents and other causes. In 29,737 cases, patients died despite the care provided.

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Rate among teenagers rises

South Korea’s overall suicide rate fell to 27.8 per 100,000 people in 2025, from 29.1 a year earlier. At the same time, the rate among teenagers rose from 8 to 8.6 per 100,000 people. This is the highest figure since such statistics began being recorded in 1983 and the fifth consecutive year of growth following a level of 6.5 in 2020.

According to the Ministry of Education, the number of student deaths by suicide rose from 148 in 2020 to 244 in 2025. Seoul City Council member Bong Yang-soon called on city authorities to introduce comprehensive measures to protect teenagers’ mental health and ensure they can promptly receive assistance and counseling.

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