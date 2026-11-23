In Israel, since the beginning of 2026, 23 service members and officers on active duty have died by suicide. This is the highest annual figure recorded by the army in the past 16 years, Anadolu Agency reports, citing the Haaretz newspaper.

Data by year

Haaretz also reported that in 2026, 17 members of the regular and reserve forces who served during the war in Gaza and subsequently left active service died by suicide. Separately, the outlet reported five police officers who died by suicide this year.

During the ten years before the start of the war in Gaza in October 2023, the Israeli army recorded an average of 12 suicides per year. According to army data, from October 7 until the end of 2023, seven active-duty service members died by suicide; in 2024, 21 did; and in 2025, 22 did.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Cases after service

Army statistics do not include service members who died by suicide after completing active service. In 2025, the military said it had identified 15 such cases since 2023. A representative of the army's Personnel Directorate told Haaretz that this estimate could be understated, but that it was impossible to deny an increase in the number of suicides.

According to the army's assessment, in 10 of the 17 cases involving the deaths of former service members in 2026, there was a high likelihood of a connection to military service. One more case is still being examined. Haaretz also reported that most active-duty service members who died by suicide this year had not previously sought mental health assistance.

Yossi Levi-Belz, head of the University of Haifa's Center for Suicide and Mental Pain Research, described service members, primarily reservists, who serve in 2026 and beyond as a risk group. According to him, the coming years may be critical for suicide rates.

Read us on