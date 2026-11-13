Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco analyzed DNA methylation profiles in 219 tumors and identified patterns that closely correlated with the risk of recurrence of low-grade, early-stage endometrial cancer. The study data were presented at the 2026 annual conference of the Association for Molecular Pathology in Seattle, United States.

As News-Medical reports, the study concerned endometrioid adenocarcinoma of the uterus with a low level of copy-number alterations. The source calls it the most common type of endometrial cancer. The scientists searched for molecular features associated with recurrence in tumors with similar clinical and pathological characteristics.

Methylation clusters

The analysis identified a spectrum of DNA methylation changes associated with different risks of recurrence. Tumor clusters defined by methylation profiles also differed in the prevalence of mutations in the CTNNB1 and DICER1 genes.

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In addition, differences were recorded for these clusters in copy-number gain in the 1q region of the chromosome. This may indicate differences in the underlying biology of the tumors.

Potential application

The results indicate that epigenetic profiling may help distinguish recurrence risk among patients whose tumors appear similar according to conventional clinical and pathological criteria. The work, titled “Methylomic Stratification of Recurrence Risk in Primary, Low-Grade, Copy Number-Low Endometrioid Adenocarcinoma of the Uterus,” was led by Matthew Zunich.

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