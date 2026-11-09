In 27 regions of Russia, the spread of HIV has gone beyond risk groups and taken on the character of a generalized epidemic. This was reported by the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor of the aggressor state, Russia. As Euronews reports, HIV is diagnosed in more than 1% of pregnant women in these regions. According to the institute, the most difficult situation is in the Kemerovo, Irkutsk and Sverdlovsk regions.

Infections in medical facilities

In 2025, 45,000 new HIV cases were identified in Russia, 13.4% fewer than in 2024. At the same time, according to the specialized publication Medvestnik, medical facilities recorded the highest level of HIV and viral hepatitis infections in 15 years. In 2025, eight infection clusters were registered, resulting in 104 patients becoming infected.

In 2026, investigations continued into 11 suspected infection clusters in medical organizations across ten Russian regions. In Moscow, investigators are examining a cluster in which 22 cases of viral hepatitis C were identified. Epidemiologists cite violations of sanitary and epidemiological rules as the main cause of infections, including the use of single-use catheters or glucometers for multiple patients.

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The number of people with HIV is rising

According to an estimate by Vasyl Akimkin, director of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology, more than 1.232 million people with a confirmed HIV diagnosis live in Russia, accounting for 0.8% of the country’s population. Rospotrebnadzor forecasts that without changes to prevention and treatment approaches, this number could rise to 1.47 million by 2030.

By the end of 2025, only about half of people living with HIV had a suppressed viral load, Natalia Ladnaya reported. Among patients receiving antiretroviral therapy, 77.9% achieved this indicator. In 2025, 72% of people with HIV were under medical supervision, although the number of tests increased by 75% over a decade and reached 54 million.

According to an analysis by several Russian media outlets, there is a gap of 385,555 people between the number of people with a confirmed HIV diagnosis according to Rospotrebnadzor’s calculations and the number of those under regular medical supervision according to Russia’s Health Ministry.

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