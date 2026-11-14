Thousands of people took to the streets in 32 Portuguese cities on Saturday, demanding urgent government action to resolve the housing crisis. The demonstrations were organized by the Casa Para Viver platform, which brings together around 100 housing associations and grassroots organizations, Anadolu Agency reports.

Participants’ demands

Demonstrations took place, among other locations, in Lisbon, Porto, Faro, Portimão, Coimbra and Braga under a slogan defending the right to housing. The movement is demanding stricter rent controls, stronger protection against evictions and increased investment in affordable public housing.

Casa Para Viver is also calling for the withdrawal of proposed changes to rental legislation. Platform representative Rita Silva told the Lusa agency that the housing crisis affects the entire country, not only major cities.

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Changes to rental rules

The platform is seeking stricter regulation of rental contracts, vacant properties, short-term tourist accommodation and real estate speculation. The protests took place after parliament approved in principle government proposals to amend urban rental legislation.

These proposals provide for greater flexibility in rental contracts and faster eviction procedures. Housing activists warn that such changes could weaken tenant protections amid rising rents and limited housing availability. Ahead of the demonstrations, President António José Seguro met with representatives of the movement, who also called on Prime Minister Luís Montenegro to engage in direct dialogue.

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