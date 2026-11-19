At 41 of England’s 73 hospital trusts, or 56%, vulnerable patients were placed in corridors in emergency departments in 2026. This includes children, patients with mental health problems, physical disabilities and learning difficulties. News-Medical reports, citing exclusive data from The BMJ collected through freedom of information requests.

NHS England has stipulated that placing such patient groups in corridors should be avoided. Ten trusts, or 14% of the 73, reported placing children in corridors.

Data on children

North West Anglia Hospitals confirmed four cases of patients aged 15 or younger being placed in corridors since 1 January 2026. At Hull University Teaching Hospitals, North Cheshire and Mersey, Royal Cornwall Hospitals and University Hospitals North Midlands, the youngest patients in corridors were 16 years old.

United Lincolnshire Teaching Hospitals stated that the minimum age was 17. Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals said that all children placed in corridors were older than 16. Three other trusts — Surrey and Sussex, University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay and The Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals — were unable to confirm the age of the youngest child treated in a corridor.

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Risks ahead of winter

Last month, Health and Social Care Secretary Yvette Cooper pledged to end the practice of treating children in corridors. According to her, the government will begin collecting data on the number of such cases, while NHS England must prepare urgent new standards for providing care to children in emergency departments.

According to a survey by the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, at the beginning of November approximately one in five patients experienced corridor care, including children and people in a mental health crisis. Experts expressed concern that in such conditions, medical staff may fail to notice a child’s rapid deterioration, as well as about potential risks to their safety.

In October, an average of 2,718 patients were treated in emergency department corridors in England every day. An NHS spokesperson said that providing care to any patient in a corridor is an unacceptable situation, especially for the most vulnerable people, and that the service intends to end this practice.

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