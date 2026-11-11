An international group of researchers found signs of asymptomatic atherosclerosis in 6.7% of women and 8.7% of men aged 18 to 29. The analysis included adults without diagnosed atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease from Denmark and Spain, News-Medical reports.

How the study was conducted

The REACT study involved 16,808 people aged 18 to 70, with a mean age of 45 years. Women accounted for 51.4% of the sample. Prevalence analysis used data from 13,186 participants who underwent a complete examination of three vascular territories: carotid, femoral and coronary arteries.

Plaques in the carotid and femoral arteries were examined using three-dimensional ultrasound. The condition of the coronary arteries was assessed using computed tomography angiography, while calcification was assessed with non-contrast computed tomography.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Differences by age and sex

Among all participants who underwent a complete examination, plaques in at least one of the studied areas were found in 57.1%. The authors emphasized that this figure is not an estimate of prevalence for the entire population, as the sample was formed by age, sex and country. Atherosclerosis was detected more often in men than in women: 63.4% versus 50.9%.

In the 30–39 age group, plaques were recorded in 34.6% of men and 21.3% of women. In younger participants, changes were most often detected in peripheral arteries, primarily the carotid arteries, and usually in only one vascular territory. With age, simultaneous involvement of the carotid and femoral arteries became more common.

Limitations of risk assessment

Researchers also found that SCORE2, a scale for predicting 10-year cardiovascular risk in Europeans aged 40–69, identified only some of the people with existing plaques. The high-risk category included less than 2% of participants with asymptomatic atherosclerosis. The authors noted that the findings do not prove that routine vascular imaging improves cardiovascular outcomes.

Read us on