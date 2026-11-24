At the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America, researchers will present the results of a study on changes in mammographic breast density after the use of GLP-1 receptor agonists for weight loss. The study’s lead author is diagnostic radiologist Eva K. Gombos of Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, United States. As News-Medical reports, such changes may affect the appearance of mammograms and the rate of referrals for additional examinations.

Study data

The retrospective study included 107 women aged 34 to 79, with a mean age of 57.5 years. All participants had used GLP-1 receptor agonists for weight loss for at least one year and underwent two screening mammograms: before starting therapy and after at least one year of treatment. A total of 214 examinations were analyzed.

Recorded weight loss ranged from 6 to 107 pounds, averaging 40 pounds. Breast tissue density was assessed by three radiologists, while software and BI-RADS system categories were also used. The automated assessment showed an increase in density by at least one category in 65 of 104 women, or 62.5%. No decrease in density category was recorded.

Additional examinations

In eight patients, the BI-RADS category increased by two levels—from predominantly fatty tissue to heterogeneously dense. Radiologists noted a reduction in breast size in 57.9–78.5% of participants and skin thickening in 9.3–17.8%.

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Twenty-four of 107 women, or 22.4%, were recalled for additional diagnostic examination after screening. By comparison, the average mammography recall rate in the United States is about 10%. Four patients were recommended for biopsy; all results were benign. The other cases were assessed as negative or benign after additional examination, including three simple cysts.

Possible explanation

According to Gombos, the change in density may be linked to disproportionate loss of breast fatty tissue. In that case, fibroglandular tissue may appear relatively more prominent on a mammogram, even if its absolute volume has not increased.

The researchers noted that increased mammographic density after substantial weight loss does not necessarily mean an increase in fibroglandular tissue volume or breast cancer risk. The long-term implications of these changes remain uncertain and require further study. Women using GLP-1 medications are advised to continue regular screening and inform breast imaging specialists about taking the drugs and significant recent weight loss.

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