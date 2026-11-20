An international study involving 18,672 people in 69 countries found that positive emotions are generally associated with a stronger sense of meaning in life, while negative emotions are associated with a weaker one. At the same time, the strength of this relationship differs across cultures, News-Medical reports, citing a study published in the journal Emotion.

How the study was conducted

Scientists analyzed data from an international well-being survey collected from late 2022 to early 2024. The average age of participants was about 29, and approximately 60% of respondents were women. Initially, the researchers had data from 70 countries, but the sample from Burkina Faso was excluded from the main analysis due to questions about data quality and its potential statistical impact.

Participants reported how often they felt calm, in love, grateful and excited, as well as angry, sad, ashamed and afraid. Separately, the researchers assessed the extent to which happiness is idealized in each country: respondents were asked to indicate how they believed an ideal person would answer a question about life satisfaction.

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The role of cultural attitudes toward happiness

A statistically significant association between positive emotions and a sense of meaning in life was recorded in 62 countries, and between negative emotions and meaning in life in 57. In multilevel models that accounted for participants being grouped by country, these figures were 69 and 64 countries, respectively.

On average, both associations were strongest in Western, educated, industrialized, wealthy and democratic societies. They were weaker in certain regions, including countries in sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East and North Africa region. In countries where happiness is assigned greater cultural importance, the association between emotions and assessments of life's meaningfulness was stronger. The idealization of happiness explained about 30% of cross-country differences in the association of negative emotions with meaning in life and about 8% for positive emotions.

Feeling in love was associated with a stronger sense of meaning in life, but the researchers found no convincing evidence that this association changes depending on the cultural idealization of happiness. The authors emphasize that the study does not establish a causal relationship: it cannot determine whether emotions affect the sense of meaning or vice versa.

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