Coptic Orthodox cathedral opens in Baghdad — Jerusalem Post

The Cathedral of the Virgin Mary, St. Paul and St. Anthony, belonging to the Coptic Orthodox Church, has opened in Baghdad, the capital of Iraq. The ceremony took place in the New Baghdad district with the participation of Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and other officials. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post.

A symbol of religious coexistence

The prime minister called the new building a prominent landmark and said that religious diversity is a blessing for Iraq and a safeguard against intolerance and division. Karim Hammadi, head of the Iraqi Media Network, in turn described the opening of the church as evidence of religious coexistence and the inclusive nature of Iraqi civilization.

Hammadi noted that the cathedral has special symbolic significance because it belongs to the Coptic Orthodox Church, historically linked to Egypt, and is the first church of this type in Iraq. The country also has ancient Christian communities belonging, among others, to the Chaldean Catholic Church, the Assyrian Church of the East, the Syriac Orthodox Church and the Syriac Catholic Church.

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Call for Christians to return

Iraqi officials presented the opening of the cathedral as an appeal to Christians who left the country because of decades of conflict. According to Hammadi, Iraq is safe and needs its Christian communities to return.

Iraq's Christian population declined sharply after the 2003 invasion by the U.S.-led coalition. Before that, it was estimated at about 1–1.5 million people. The communities suffered from sectarian violence, attacks by terrorist groups and emigration. In 2014, many Christians were forced to flee the Islamic State group after it captured Mosul and advanced into the Nineveh Plains.

Despite the defeat of the Islamic State in Iraq in 2017, some displaced Christians have not returned to their historic homes due to security risks, damaged infrastructure, economic difficulties and the influence of armed groups.

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